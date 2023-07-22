Authorities say a party turned violent early Saturday morning when three people were injured in a shooting following an altercation in southern Guadalupe County.
Deputies were called about 2 a.m. Saturday to the 5900 block of FM 1117 for a reported shooting, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“Deputies arrived and learned during a part that contained between 50-80 people approximately six to eight male subjects arrived wearing ballistic vests, ski masks, and several were armed with firearms,” he said.
The men were allowed to shoot their guns on the back part of the property, but witnesses said they eventually started pointing their guns at other partygoers, Ray said.
“At some point this escalated into a verbal altercation which lead to shots being fired,” he said. “Approximately 15 rounds were fired during the incident and three subjects were injured with non-life threatening injuries. “
Two of the injured were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released, Ray said. The third was taken to a San Antonio hospital for treatment.
The male subjects fled the scene in the blacked out, large SUV and were reportedly from San Antonio, Ray said.
The suspect’s identities are not known at the time, Ray said.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.