Seven people died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on FM2722 in Comal County.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV near Buffalo Spring Road at about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 22.
The preliminary DPS investigation shows that an F-150 was driving west and veered into the eastbound lane, hitting a Chrysler SUV head on.
The man driving the truck and the man in the truck’s front passenger seat were both pronounced dead on the scene.
The man driving the SUV was also pronounced dead, along with two adult passengers and two juvenile passengers.
A 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Chrysler was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
DPS said the names and ages of the crash victims will be released once each person “has been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified.”
The investigation is ongoing into the incident.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office assisted DPS with the incident northwest of New Braunfels.
New Braunfels Fire and EMS also responded to the crash, which happened outside the city limits.
The road was blocked off for several hours.
