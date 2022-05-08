A man with a gun inside a home held law enforcement officers at bay for a couple hours before he surrender and was arrested on May 1 in Guadalupe County.
No one was hurt in the ordeal that resulted in Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounding the home, negotiating with the man and eventually convincing him to exit peacefully, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said. Deputies received assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
“The responding deputies and troopers took precautions, set a perimeter and attempted to establish contact with him by using a (public address) system,” Luna said. “The male subject, who continued to refuse to exit the residence for just over two hours, ultimately surrendered himself and was taken into custody without further incident.”
Deputies learned at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday that a 34-year-old man with felony warrants out for his arrest went into a home in the 5000 block of Gold Leaf Lane, the lieutenant said.
Troopers joined sheriff’s deputies at the address to investigate the matter. Someone told authorities that the man inside the house was armed with a handgun and made threats against law enforcement officers, Luna said.
“He was alone at the time in the house,” the sheriff’s lieutenant said.
Shortly after deputies and troopers surrounded the house, they heard gunshots inside the home, Luna said. That’s when they got more help, he said.
“The Guadalupe County SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiators Team were dispatched to the scene,” Luna said. “He remained inside the residence where he was heard firing several more gunshots.”
A couple hours later, the man gave up and deputies took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, Luna said.
Deputies arrested Julio Vazquez, 34, of San Marcos, on the prior warrants as well as charges of deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm, Luna said.
The warrants issued in Hays County include aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief between $100 and $750, according to Guadalupe County online jail records.
Vazquez remained held Friday at the jail under bonds totaling $326,000.
