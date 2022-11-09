Seguin City Council will look very different at the beginning of next year with Tuesday night’s election results.
Two council seats were decided early as candidates Paul Gaytan in District 5 and Jason Biesenbach in District 7 ran unopposed. Contested races played out for seats in District 3 and District 8 with one race heading to a run-off election. City of Seguin voters also faced several propositions on their ballots.
According to unofficial election night results, joining the new Seguin City Council will be Jim Lievens representing District 3. It appeared either Edward “Eddie” Davila Jr. or Bill Keller in District 8 will join the council, as their race heads to a runoff.
District 3 was a two-way contest pitting Lievens against Darius Gil. Unofficial results with 32 of 34 voting centers reporting showed Lievens with 544 votes, or about 64.1%, and Gil with 305 votes amounting to about 35.9%.
“I’m very blessed and feeling very fortunate right now,” Lievens said. “I really did not know how this was going to turn out; I truly did not. I will say hats off to Darius Gil. He had a really strong team behind him and I thought they ran a great campaign.”
Heading into the night, Gil said he felt good about his chances and about the campaign overall. He hoped he would win and was pleased with the race he ran.
“I couldn’t ask for anything else,” Gil said. “I went out, visited a bunch of people and did a lot of block walking. That’s all I could do.”
Over in District 8, three candidates vied for the job of city councilman — Steven Berger, Davilla and Keller. With 32 of 34 precincts reporting, Davilla racked up 635 votes compared to Keller’s 682 votes and Berger’s 192. They took home unofficial vote percentages of about 42.1%, 45.2% and 12.7%, respectively.
A candidate needs to win at least 50% plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
“We need to look at it as a positive rather than a negative,” Keller said. “I was hoping to win. It wasn’t in the cards tonight but I think next time it will be.”
Davila said he too was disappointed in not winning the race outright. He said he plans to energize his base for the runoff and expects a victory in his favor.
“I thank the voters that did come out and support me,” Davila said. “I hope they do the same and a few more during the runoff.”
Voters in the city of Seguin also faced a list of 10 ballot issues in Tuesday’s election, propositions aimed at changing the city’s charter and the way business is done locally.
Voters cast ballots on issues surrounding term limits, rules on when City Council meetings are held, bolstering of the city attorney’s office, publication of public notices and more. With 21 of 34 Election Day polling places reporting, voters resoundingly passed each of the propositions, according to unofficial vote numbers.
Propositions C, G, I and J are concerned with rules requiring the city to publish information in the local newspaper. The propositions asked voters to get rid of the requirement and allow postings on the city’s website, social media accounts and other less-concrete choices.
Proposition C passed with 5,349 votes for it and 1,810 against it. Proposition G passed with 5,133 votes for it and 1,929 against it. Proposition I passed with 5,786 votes for it and 1,313 votes against it. Proposition J passed with 5,991 votes for it and 1,150 votes against it.
Proposition A adjusts charter language regarding time spent serving on City Council after being appointed to fill a vacancy. Voters supported it with 5,148 votes compared to 2,030 votes against it.
Proposition B allows City Council to hold fewer than two meetings per month. Voters unofficially supported it by a count of 5,791 for to 1,439 against.
Proposition D allows council to appoint associate judges and allows the presiding judge and associate judges to live outside city limits. It passed with 5,405 votes for it and 1,685 votes against it.
Proposition E’s approval makes way for the city manager to allow the city attorney to appoint assistant city attorneys, among other changes. Voters approved it by a vote of 4,240 for and 2,831 against.
Proposition F gives city staff an additional two weeks each year to present the city budget to council. Voters in favor of it cast 5,183 votes and those against it cast 1,880.
Proposition H changed the means by which the city provides copies of the budget to anyone requesting it. Electronic copies will be the preferred method of delivering copies of the budget thanks to 5,671 affirmative votes and 1,412 negative votes on the proposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.