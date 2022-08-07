Residents in the Seguin school district will have the opportunity to vote on two bond proposals totaling $138.5 million in November with safety and security, a new elementary campus, as well as a softball/baseball complex topping the lists.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday night in a special meeting to move forward with recommendations presented by the facilities committee and call the election, under a motion by Trustee Linda Duncan and a second by Trustee Alejandro Guerra.
If passed, the tax implications are 2 cents or less per $100 valuation, Seguin ISD Chief Financial Officer Tony Hillsberg said.
“We still feel absolutely certain that we can get to the $138.5 million mark with a limitation on a tax increase of 2 cents or less,” he said. “It is important to note the or less portion of that.”
In 2019, the district presented a $64.7 million bond proposal under the potential of a tax rate increase of 5 cents upon passage. However, the district only needed half of that to meet its obligations, Hillsberg said.
“It would not be unreasonable to think the same thing could occur due to the fact that we’ve been using conservative estimates to come to the numbers we are presenting to you,” he told the board.
The district is asking the community to approve two propositions. Proposition A seeks $131 million for various projects that are either specific to a campus or facility or district-wide.
District-wide projects include school safety and security at $15 million, roof replacements, furniture, plumbing and HVAC, 18 to 20 buses, land for future use, and technology infrastructure.
Site specific projects include a new elementary campus with a cost projection of $54 million, Barnes Middle School renovations of about $24.3 million, a new agriculture science facility for almost $9 million and transportation facility expansion for almost $4 million.
Initially, when the facilities committee presented its recommendation, the district allocated $10 million for safety and security; however, after more discussions with the facilities planning committee and the safety task force, officials increased the potential allocation to $15 million, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“They gave us new ideas and fresh perspectives that have allowed us to outline some of the needs that we have,” he said. “We feel that we have really good, solid protocols in place that we have practiced with our schools and in conjunction with our local law enforcement. But there is still additional needs in the form of technology, in the form of additional fencing, safe and secure entrances in other locations, weapon detection and so much more.”
Proposition B asks voters to approve $7.5 million for a softball/baseball complex at the high school campus.
While Seguin High School has a competition softball field on campus, it lacks a competition baseball field. According to life-long Seguin resident and Matador Sports Booster President Cathy Biecker, the Matador’s baseball team has never had an official home playing field on the high school campus.
Board President Cinde Thomas-Jiminez said all of the proposed projects are needed to help current and future students succeed.
“The last two facilities committees have put a lot of thought and consideration into this,” she said. “These projects are not just being thrown out there, these are things the district really needs in order for us to move forward and provide the best possible buildings and facilities for our students. They deserve everything that any other student in the state of Texas has.”
