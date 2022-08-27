Recent growth in the area is helping to give Seguin ISD taxpayers a 3.5 cent decrease in the tax rate.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve the 2022-23 tax rate of $1.2496 per $100 valuation, a drop from the $1.2846 rate they saw this year.
Residents are seeing the decrease coming on the maintenance and operations portion of the tax rate, which was .8996.
“The approved tax rate made up of two components, the M&O tax rate is 86.46 cents and the I&S (debt service) rate of 38.50 cents for a total tax rate of $1.2496,” Seguin ISD Chief Financial Officer Tony Hillberg said.
The reduction comes from a legislative requirement that sets the district’s maximum collection rate through calculations based off growth and property tax values, Hillberg said.
“What they’re trying to do is stabilize the assessment of taxes on any given tax payer across the state,” he said. “They do that by compressing the rate as necessary, depending on how much growth the area has had. In Seguin’s case, we have outpaced much of the state and as a result have experienced additional compression of the M&O tax rate to the extent of 3.5 cents.”
The reduction of the tax rate comes at a time when Seguin ISD is looking to voters to approve a $138.5 million bond referendum, which could realize a 2 cent increase on the debt service side of the bond, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
“When you look at a 2 cent increase, a 3.5 cent decrease, there is still an overall decrease,” he said.
In 2019, the community approved a bond with a potential increase of 5 cents on the debt service. However, because of continued growth and increased property values, the I&S rate only increased 2.5 cents over the past two years and is holding steady this year.
“There are developments on almost any corner you turn and we ended up only going up 2.5 cents versus the five cents we went out and asked for,” Gutierrez said. “We’re going out and asking for a 2 cent increase but we’re also asking our voters to keep in mind the growth that is here now and that is continuing.”
The tax rate was approved under a motion by Trustee Alejandro Guerra and a second by Ben Amador.
Prior to approving the tax rate, the board passed a measure to use additional tax money collected on the I&S side to pay down debt obligations, Hillberg said.
“We will leave the I&S rate at the same rate it has been for the last two years at 38.5 cents,” he said. “By doing that, we will actually collect more than what is necessary for the current debt obligation. But what we will do with that residual collection is buy down existing debt. We’ll buy it down early, thereby saving the community the interest we would otherwise be obligated to pay.”
Preliminary calculations show the district can pay off at least $2 million in debt, Hillberg said.
With large percentages of property values under protest, it is difficult to calculate the exact amount, Hillberg said.
“As those appeals are settled, it is presumably at a lower rate than what the assessed value was,” he said. “But as those appeals are settled, the amount of additional revenue that we estimate is able to increase. The reason for that is because we are presuming zero collections on any of the properties under appeal right now. We’re giving you the bare minimum of what we expect to be able to collect.”
The board passed the measure unanimously under a motion made by Trustee Glenda Moreno and a second by Trustee Linda Duncan.
