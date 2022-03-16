A fire destroyed a home, displaced three people and injured a juvenile Monday afternoon.
Fire responders were called about 5:20 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Meadow Lake for a reported home on fire, Seguin Assistant Fire Chief Garrick Herbert said.
When fire crews arrived, they found a home consumed by flames that took crews from several departments a couple of hours to put out, Herbert said.
Limited resources hindered their efforts, he said.
“Resources were stretched thin due to multiple calls,” he said.
Firefighters were working on extinguishing a grass fire on Interstate 10 on the northwest side of town when the call came for the home on the southeast side of town, Herbert said.
As crews began working to douse the flames, they learned of a juvenile with a fire-related injury, Herbert said.
“We were able to treat him at the scene and then release him,” the assistant chief said.
Limited manpower and water supply had Seguin reaching out to area volunteer fire departments to help battle the blaze as well as shuttle water to and from a nearby fire hydrant, Herbert said.
“The closest hydrant was at Highway 123 and Tor Drive,” he said. “We had to work very hard to set up a water supply.”
The fire spread to a shed on the property, but crews were able to keep it from reaching any adjacent properties, Herbert said.
It took firefighters a couple of hours to control the blaze and they were unable to save the home, Herbert said.
The fire displaced three people and Red Cross was called in to assist, Herbert said.
The Seguin Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire to determine a cause.
