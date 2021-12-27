Authorities say they have identified the body discovered about a week ago in Guadalupe County as that of a teen, who was reported missing from Vanderbilt, Tx in October, and have in custody three people in connection to his disappearance.
Officials identified the remains as belonging to 16-year-old Benjamin “Tank” Loera of Vanderbilt — a town about 30 miles southeast of Victoria — Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.
“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers have been investigating the disappearance of Benjamin since Oct. 26, 2021,” Luna said. “Benjamin’s death is being ruled as a homicide and as of this date, three people are in custody in Jackson County on charges relating to Benjamin’s disappearance.”
Luna did not identify the three people in custody.
On Dec. 20, a man walking land he intended to purchase off of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River bridge discovered the badly decomposed body and called 911 to report it. Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies began an investigation to determine to whom the remains belonged.
They sent the remains off for an autopsy and released details about the identity of the victim on Monday.
Additional charges are expected in the coming days, Luna said.
