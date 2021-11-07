Pleading guilty recently to 50 counts of possession of child pornography netted a former Cibolo Police Department officer 30 years in prison.
Christopher Ybarra, 39, faced up to 10 years for each count, Guadalupe County Assistant County Attorney Jonathan Fischer said.
Prosecutors stacked his convictions, meaning Ybarra will serve 30 years on consecutive sentences, Fischer said.
Prosecutors and a victim’s family were happy with the outcome, he said.
“We met with the family many times before and during,” Fischer said. “We all feel this is a just result that will help protect our community from any further injury.”
Authorities with the Texas Office of Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Ybarra in February 2020, when the suspect admitted to viewing, saving and making at least one video, a spokesperson with the AG’s office said at the time.
Search warrants turned up evidence that helped lead to Ybarra’s indictment. Investigators found obscene images on two of Ybarra’s electronic devices, Fischer said.
“County Attorney David Willborn was a key part of” the prosecution, he said.
At the time of his arrest, Ybarra was a patrol officer who had worked as a K9 officer and a school resource officer in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, Cibolo Police Patrol Sgt. Matt Schima said. Ybarra left the department around the time department leadership put him on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the child pornography charges, Schima said.
Visiting retired District Judge Dan Mills sentenced Ybarra on Thursday, Fischer said
Guadalupe County’s website listed a Tony Pollreisz as Ybarra’s defense attorney. Pollreisz could not be immediately reached for comment.
