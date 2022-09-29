Navarro ISD acted quickly on Thursday to lock down its buildings in the face of a reported threat of violence.
District leadership took no chances when a girl reported a vague threat to the campus, Superintendent Luke Morales said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we were able to handle the situation rather quickly with the help of Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “The situation got taken care of and we were back to normal within 30 minutes.”
A girl reported to a counselor about 8:30 a.m. Thursday that another student had made a threat directed toward one of the other schools in the four-school district campus, Morales said. Officials locked down the campus at 8:46 a.m. and gave the “all clear” at 9:11 a.m., he said.
District personnel and sheriff’s deputies investigated the tip as a precaution. Deputies quickly got to the bottom of things, Patrol Lt. Javier Luna said.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigation concluded that the school district was made aware of a juvenile male, not on campus today, who had made comments over a period of time that were of concern,” Luna said. “Contact was made with the juvenile and his parents and appropriate steps were taken to safeguard all.”
The tip was vague and directed at nothing and no one in particular, Morales said. However, the district took it seriously enough to spring into action, he said.
“We received a tip about a threat being made in our district, a threat of violence,” Morales said. “We went through our protocols. We locked our school buildings down and made sure everybody was safe.”
According to the district’s preliminary investigation, the boy made the threats about a week ago, the superintendent said. District leadership learned about the threats Thursday and reacted, he said.
It was important to make sure the student who issued the threat was not capable of carrying out any violence on campus, Morales said.
A day prior to Navarro’s lockdown, police in New Braunfels reportedly detained a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday in connection with a threat of violence made on Sept. 8 at New Braunfels High School.
Authorities withheld the boy’s identity due to his age, but said he was sent to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center he was charged with making a false alarm or report. During an investigation, New Braunfels police deemed the threat not credible and that the boy falsified information, officials said.
More than 100 officers from various nearby police and fire agencies responded to New Braunfels High School the day of the threat.
They conducted a thorough search of the campus and found no evidence to support the threat’s credibility.
Responses, such as the one in New Braunfels and what happened during the deadly incident in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, creep into administrators’ heads and help guide their actions, Morales said.
“There’s a heightened awareness,” he said. “There has to be a quick response from us as a district to make sure our students are safe and secure.”
Time was of the essence and the district wasted no time to ensure if a threat were found to be credible, it could be handled swiftly to protect all involved, Morales said.
“We wanted to make sure we reacted rather quickly. We did,” he said. “As soon as we got the word, we reacted quickly, secured our buildings and students and facilities and made sure everybody was safe.”
District personnel continue to investigate what happened, Morales said. From there, the district will follow proper procedure in terms of handling any necessary discipline, he said.
