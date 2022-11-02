Guadalupe County’s narcotics task force members are seeking a man who they say transported more than 7 kilograms of cocaine, scuffled with an officer and fled on Thursday night.
The incident started about 9:30 p.m. as a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near mile marker 604 and ended with the drugs confiscated and the suspect on the lam, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Law enforcement personnel are searching for Everardo Hernandez-Maldonado, 29, of San Antonio.
Guadalupe County Narcotics K9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford stopped a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup traveling west on Interstate 10 for traffic violations.
As Crawford spoke with Hernandez-Maldonado, he noted the driver’s suspicious behavior, Flores said.
Hernandez-Maldonado agreed to let Crawford search the truck, the lieutenant said.
“During the search, Sgt. Crawford found seven bundles of suspected cocaine weighing 7.45 Kilograms,” he said.
When Crawford tried to arrest Hernandez-Maldonado, a scuffle ensued and the suspect escaped, Flores said.
Law enforcement from several area departments helped the narcotics unit search for the suspect but they were unable to locate him, Flores said.
“An Emergency Notification message was sent to the public in the area at the time of the investigation,” he said.
Hernandez-Maldonado is wanted on manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 - 400 grams; resisting arrest, search or transport; and evading arrest or detention. Bonds set total $275,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or leave an anonymous tip with Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers by calling 877-403-8477 or through the website guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.