Weather conditions mixed with human error led to a rash of wildfires across much of Guadalupe County, authorities said.
Firefighters have battled on average nearly a grass or brush fire per day in Seguin since county commissioners instituted the current burn ban, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
“The Seguin Fire Department has responded to 26 grass and brush fires since that time,” he said Friday. “That’s just for us. There are still other fires we didn’t get invited on.”
Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Feb. 8 approved a burn ban order for the unincorporated areas of the county. Cool temperatures, little precipitation, low humidity and dead and dormant grass made the area ripe for out of control fires.
Guadalupe County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said numbers of grass fires already had risen when he asked commissioners for the burn ban. Many of those fires started as controlled burns that got out of hand, he said.
Not much has changed over the past few weeks, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
“We have had quite a few grass fires in the last couple weeks due to the drought conditions we currently are under,” he said. “That’s the reason the burn ban was put on.”
Dry cold fronts over the past couple months exacerbated by little to no rain contributed to increasing the fuel load on the grounds, Houlton said. Dry grass and brush make the area primed for wildfire, he said.
Gusty winds make matters worse, Houlton said.
“The breezy afternoons and low relative humidity we’ve had make for perfect ingredients for rapid fire growth,” he said. “Some of the causes have been illegal burns — people burning when they shouldn’t be burning — or people being careless when they’re burning, as well as roadside starts from everything from people dragging chains to mechanical malfunctions on vehicles. We had an 18-wheeler that had its brakes overheat and start throwing sparks.”
Since the burn ban went into effect, county fire companies have responded to 110 calls for service related to grass/brush fires or illegal burns, Houlton said. Some of those were in unincorporated areas and some were inside Guadalupe County cities, he said.
Areas of the county affected by outdoor fires run the gamut, Houlton said.
“Seguin, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, everybody has had them lately,” he said.
It will be up to the community to lower the amount of fires, Dreiss said.
That includes refraining from outdoor burning and avoiding welding unless another person is on site to watch for spot fires, he said. During a burn ban, residents should seek hot work permits from the fire marshal for certain activities, Dreiss said.
Fire officials are keeping an eye on things and trying to prevent tragedy, he said. So far they have avoided loss of life and of homes but authorities need help, Dreiss said.
“We’re worried because they continue to get close to structures that are occupied,” he said. “We’ve been really lucky and been able to stop them from burning any residences at this point but we have lost barns.”
All loss is too much and Dreiss and Houlton warned community members to use extreme caution while being vigilant against the start of wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.