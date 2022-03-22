After more than three years of searching, Seguin Police Department investigators say they finally got their man.
Seguin Police Community Engagement Office Sarah Wallace announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon the apprehension of Juan Osorio, 54, of Seguin, who was arrested in Mexico and brought back to Seguin to face charges in the deadly 2018 shooting of 46-year-old Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo.
Seguin police wanted Osorio and had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Dec. 14, 2018 shooting death of Sotelo, another Seguin resident. Officials with Mexico's Law Enforcement and Immigration detained Sotelo and then handed over Osorio to officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection at International Bridge #2 in Eagle Pass on Sunday, Wallace said.
Osorio was booked him into the Maverick County Jail on the Seguin Police Department's warranted and was held on a $1 million bond.
Officials moved Osorio to the Guadalupe County Jail on Tuesday where he remains on charges of murder and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items, according to online jail records.
At the time of the shooting, Sotelo was riding a bike on Seguin’s west side when someone shot him in the hand and abdomen. Police responded about 9 p.m. to Dolle Avenue, found Sotelo and had him taken to a San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died.
“Witnesses stated a dark-colored pickup was in the area at the time of the shooting and left the area traveling westbound on Jones,” police said at the time. “Detectives are currently following up on leads and checking the area for surveillance video.”
About a week later, a police spokeswoman released a photo of a suspect in Sotelo’s killing. Less than a month later, police identified Osorio as the person of interest in the photo and the suspect in Sotelo’s killing.
“Shortly after the murder, Osorio fled from Texas to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution in this case,” Wallace said Tuesday. “An arrest warrant was obtained for Osorio’s arrest for the charge of Murder on Dec. 29, 2018, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter.”
The case went cold in 2019 but in December 2021, investigators revisited it and asked for the public’s assistance providing information pertaining to Osorio’s whereabouts, she said.
That led to his apprehension and return to Seguin to face possible prosecution.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life imprisonment or up to 99 years in prison. Police will present the criminal charge against Osorio to the Guadalupe County Attorney for consideration, Wallace said.
The case remains under investigation, she said.
