The city of Seguin’s top cop is calling it a career.
Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols announced Friday his retirement after nearly three decades in law enforcement, three of which he spent leading the local department.
“I want to thank former City Manager Doug Faseler, City Manager Steve Parker, Mayor (Don) Keil, Mayor (Donna) Dodgen and the City Council for the opportunity to lead the Seguin Police Department,” Nichols said. “Their confidence and unwavering support of the Seguin PD has been instrumental during my time in Seguin.”
Nichols and his wife look to retire to the Texas Gulf Coast, as she has always wanted to live with easy access to a beach, the chief said. After working for the public for the better part of his life since 1989, now is the time to think a bit selfishly, he said.
Following a three-month search after the resignation of then-Chief Kevin Kelso, the retirement of the deputy chief and a police captain’s resignation, Seguin City Council announced Nichols as the choice for the job. He took over the position in April 2019 and brought a wealth of experience with him, which he plans to share with others in a teaching position.
Nichols worked as an officer, narcotics detective, sergeant, SWAT commander, and more throughout his career. Before taking the Seguin job, he spent about three years as police chief for the city of Brownwood.
He worked 21 years at the San Marcos Police Department before retiring as commander in 2010. After retiring from San Marcos, Nichols was the assistant director and founding member of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program at Texas State University.
ALERRT is a program that trains law enforcement for active shooter incidents.
Nichols accomplished much in just three years in Seguin, including implementing the first full-time mental health officer position in the city; serving as a founding member of the Seguin Community Coalition here, created in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minnesota; and instituting a body-worn camera program for officers at the Seguin Police Department.
“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Seguin Police Department, who work tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our community safe,” Nichols said. “We are blessed to have an extraordinary organization of dedicated professionals who I have had the privilege to work alongside the past three years.”
Dodgen said she is sad to see Nichols, whom she called a nice guy, leave. Many in and around Seguin have benefited from the chief’s presence here, she said.
Through his leadership, however, Nichols left the men and women of his department better off and able to move on without a hitch, Dodgen said.
“Our community is going to miss him, I can just tell you that openly and honestly,” she said. “He’s just community-minded. He wants the police officers to be a part of the community and seen as neighbors. He’s done a really good job of that.”
Nichols’ retirement will begin in June. The city will now search for a new leader for the department, a decision that ultimately will fall to the city manager.
Parker said that the retiring chief leaves him, the department and the city in a good position moving forward.
“The city has been honored to work with Chief Nichols these past three years,” the city manager said. “I am very proud of the things that Chief Nichols has accomplished during his tenure here. I’m very confident that due to the foundation he has helped set, finding a new police chief will be much easier as I truly believe that Seguin is now an employer of choice.
“It is hard to put into words how much his fellow employees, this community and, especially, myself will miss Chief Nichols.”
The city’s search for a replacement will go nationwide, Parker said. Current members of the department are free to apply for the position and will be considered equally, he said.
He plans within the next couple of weeks to meet with members of the command staff to get their takes on what the department will need in its next chief, Parker said. He also said he wants to gather community leaders and discuss their thoughts on characteristics of an ideal candidate.
After gathering input from others, he will sit down to map out a job posting, listing the city’s needs in a police leader, Parker said.
“It’s going to have a lot of characteristics along the lines of what Terry brings to the table,” he said. “I want somebody open and transparent, somebody that’s not going to circle the wagons when something happens. He’s going to work with community leaders in trying to find the best ways to solve an issue.”
In short, Parker hopes for someone like Nichols.
Nichols came to the Seguin Police Department and provided leadership at a time when the department needed it, Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez said. Under Nichols’ tutelage, the department thrived and its officers learned a lot, including himself, the assistant chief said.
“He’s been a great mentor in the short time that he’s been here,” Suarez said. “It’s going on three years and it seems time has just been steadily flowing. When you’re having fun, it’s not really work. He’s made it fun.”
Everyone is sad to see Nichols go, but they all understand why, Suarez said. Members of the department are “sad he’s leaving but that doesn’t mean our jobs stop,” Suarez said.
But after June, if Nichols ever wants to come back and visit, he’ll always have a place to kick up his feet in Seguin, Suarez said.
“Just as he’s told us here, the door’s always open,” the assistant chief said. “If he’s ever in town, drop on by. Our house is his house.
“I wish him and his wife, Nicky, the very best and if they ever need any company (on the gulf), I’m always down for an invite.”
