Deputies say three people were hospitalized Tuesday after an apparent home invasion resulted in gunfire wounding at least a woman and two men in Guadalupe County.
The acts occurred at a home in the 1000 block of Zuehl Road where deputies were called for reports of a possible home invasion, according to a news release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
“When deputies arrived on location, they located a 30-year-old female with a gunshot wound in her residence,” the statement read. “A male subject was located outside of the residence with gunshot wounds and is believed to be one of the suspects.”
Both went to a San Antonio hospital for treatment, as deputies began to investigate, the release said.
While looking into what happened, investigators learned that someone dropped off another man at a San Antonio hospital with gunshot wounds and authorities believed he was related to the same shooting scene.
“The conditions of the injured parties are unknown at this time,” the sheriff’s statement read. “This is a targeted incident where all parties involved are known to each other.”
Deputies continue to investigate and follow up on leads, the statement read, while including that no further details would be released.
The sheriff’s office asked for help solving the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Shockley at 830-379-1224 ext. 2268.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.