Police said an 18-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old man is wounded after they were shot in Park West on Monday afternoon.
Police responded about 2:30 p.m. to Park West, located in the 600 block of Vaughan Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found two victims were shot, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
The woman, police identified as Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, died at the scene, while the 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police withheld the man's identity.
About 30 minutes later, police responded to a call for shots fired on Mockingbird Lane, near Seguin High School, Nichols said.
The high school was placed on a shelter in place while police checked out the home, Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said.
No injures were reported, but police found evidence that the home was struck by gunfire.
Police believe the two shootings on Tuesday, as well as the two others in recent weeks are related, Nichols said.
This story is still developing and we’ll post more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.