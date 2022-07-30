Fire destroyed a Guadalupe County home Wednesday afternoon, but firefighters continued working through the night after the blaze turned into a brush fire.
Crews from Seguin Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire and Rescue initially responded to a call about 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 90 east of Seguin for a structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed and began working to extinguish it, Seguin Fire Assistant Chief Garrick Herbert said.
The fire spread into a fast-moving grass fire that consumed 30 acres and threatened neighboring homes, he said.
Firefighters from about a dozen area departments worked to contain the fire and protect the buildings, the assistant chief said.
“Our main focus was structure protection,” Herbert said.
With the fire near the railroad tracks, officials contacted the Union Pacific Railroad and the company halted traffic on the line, he said. Traffic had resumed later that evening but fire officials asked that trains pass by at a slower pace so they wouldn’t create wind that could whip up the flames, Herbert said.
“The speed of a train creates wind and that wind can actually suck fire down a train track,” he said. “We wanted to ensure we didn’t create that wind and we have crews working in close proximity to the tracks.”
The fire jumped the tracks, but crews were able to contain that portion before it crossed a field and damaged more homes, Herbert said.
“We were running two different divisions,” he said. “That northern division was under better control than the southern division. The fire was moving east and west right now along the tracks.”
Firefighters had difficulty containing the fire due to thick brush in the area making it challenging for them to get water on the flames, Herbert said.
“The cover is so thick that we haven’t been able to get any on it,” he said. “It is hard to get to.”
A man was home Wednesday afternoon when the fire started at his residence, Herbert said. The home occupant suffered minor injuries and went by ambulance to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment. He remained at the hospital Thursday morning and was expected to recover, Herbert said.
Also at home at the time of the fire was next-door neighbor Miguel Limon, who had returned from a trip to the local H-E-B and was about to relax when he heard a commotion.
“I went inside, put the groceries in the refrigerator and lay in bed,” Limon said. “Before I know it, two guys are banging on the door saying get out, get out.”
That’s when Limon said he got up, went outside and noticed the fire burning the house next door. He moved a vehicle near the road away from the flames and watched as firefighters hurried in to battle the blaze, Limon said.
On Thursday afternoon, Herbert said he was hopeful to have the fire completely extinguished by sundown.
Lending assistance in the battle from the air was the Texas Department of Public Safety with a helicopter along with drones from the Seguin Fire Department and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Texas A&M Forest Service also responded to the fire with an engine company, two bulldozers and a pair of helicopters, Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Kimberly Kaschalk said.
“Typically when we bring dozers in, we try to build lines to help contain the fire and then we’ll send our engine in to do mop up and spray water around and cool things down and hopefully get things under control,” she said.
By about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Herbert said the fire north of the tracks was 100% contained, while the fire south of the tracks was about 80 to 85% contained. By 3 p.m. Thursday, the fire was contained but still not completely extinguished, he said.
Seguin Fire, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue and Texas A&M Forestry Service crews kept hotspots inside the burn area and tried to ensure no embers reignited or sparked a flame outside the containment area, Herbert said.
Three firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion Wednesday and were released, Herbert said.
The fire was believed to be accidental but investigators have not yet determined a cause, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
“It’s still under investigation,” he said Thursday. “There is no criminal intent suspected at this time.”
Wednesday’s fire joins a long list of wildland fires across the state, Kaschalk said.
“Between Jan. 1 and July 25, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments across the state have responded to 6,919 wildfires for 598,224 acres,” she said. “Over the past seven days, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to 203 wildfires for 21,043 acres. It has been very difficult and a very long couple of days and it is not going to get any better until we get some rain.”
As higher temperatures persist and lack of rain continues, Kaschalk encouraged everyone to take precautions to reduce the amount of fires.
That includes taking preventative measures when welding or grinding metal, checking all trucks and trailers for dragging chains and avoiding discarding cigarettes out of windows.
“We really encourage everybody to please do anything you can to prevent human-caused fires from starting,” Kaschalk said. “If you cannot prevent it, call for help right away and let us get in there to get it under control as soon as possible.”
