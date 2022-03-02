Another four years are what Guadalupe County District Clerk Linda Balk earned Tuesday as she bested her competitor in the Republican primary election for the seat she’s held since 2018.
According to unofficial votes released Tuesday night, Balk bested her sole opponent Shelly Saldivar-Sposari convincingly.
“I would like to thank the community for allowing me to serve the next four years,” Balk said. “I thank God, my family, friends, local businesses and my supporters. We look forward to the next four years as Guadalupe County district clerk.
“I also thank my opponent for a nice clean race.”
With 35 of 35 locations reporting, Balk grabbed 9,139 votes (70.0%), according to unofficial tallies. Saldivar-Sposari garnered 3,944 votes (30.0%).
The winner of the Republican primary is virtually assured the seat as no Democrats filed to run in that party’s primary for the county post.
Had she won, Saldivar-Sposari said she planned to focus on improved customer service, communication, continuing education and more for the office. Helping the citizens remains her top goal.
“I appreciate everybody that supported me the whole way,” Saldivar-Sposari said. “If they still need anything, I’m still here for them. I will help them in any way I can.”
Saldivar-Sposari said she had a good time running her campaign and met loads of interesting people while gaining exposure to interesting parts of the county. It was her first election but she is not sure it will be her last.
“We’ll see what the day brings to us for tomorrow,” she said. “Thank you to the community and for their continuous support.”
Balk who won a close runoff race to earn her seat four years ago, needed no such measure this time out. Edging her opponent by just 166 votes in the 2018 primary runoff, Balk became the first Latina elected as district clerk in the county.
Before running for her first term, Balk worked in the district clerk’s office for nearly 20 years. Back then, she learned nearly every aspect of the job and was staff supervisor of 14 deputy clerks.
Balk served as chief deputy district clerk before running for office.
“I have worked hard for the last 24 years in this office and the last three years as district clerk,” she said. “Again, I think my supporters, everybody and my whole community. I will continue to work hard everyday for the residents of this county.”
On Tuesday, unofficial early vote totals suggested that she led decisively from beginning to end in the most recent contest.
Balk grasped 4,987 early votes (70.6%). Saldivar-Sposari was able to capture 2,073 of those early votes (29.4%).
