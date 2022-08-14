A single-engine plane that crashed just outside of Seguin last month may have had engine trouble prior to takeoff, forcing the plane to go down and kill two people and a dog, officials said.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated the Piper PA-28 Cherokee, piloted by 67-year-old Kenneth Francis Chenevert, of Guadalupe County, experienced “maintenance issues” prior to the plane crash that was reported about 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 22 near Elm Creek Airpark in the 3200 block of FM 467 near Tailwind Drive.
Chenevert and his passenger, 45-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Meziere of Natchitoches, Louisiana, were headed to Natchitoches Regional Airport when the plane went down just after takeoff, the report stated.
Before taking off, Meziere spoke with a friend on a video call, noting they were having trouble, according to the report.
“The passenger stated to the friend that they were having maintenance issues and that the pilot could not get the engine started,” the report stated. “During the video conversation, the friend could see that the engine cowling was open. The exact maintenance issues with the airplane were never discussed.”
A photo taken before takeoff showed Chenevert on a wing on the right side of the plane near the door and the cowling — a removable cover over the plane’s engine — had a latch not flush to the plane, the report stated.
Another photo captured by a resident in the airpark as the plane was departing also showed the same issue, the report stated.
It was also reported to investigators that the pilot noted a similar issue the day before the crash, the NTSB said.
“Another resident reported that on the previous day, the accident airplane had stopped near their residence located near the departure end of runway 14,” the report stated. “The pilot had said to the resident that his cowling had opened and that he needed to secure it before taking off. The airplane departed a few minutes later and returned about 45 minutes later.”
The plane took off from Elm Creek Airpark on July 22, turned left and then crashed about a quarter of a mile from the runway, the report said.
Chenevert, Meziere and a dog were killed in the crash. Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced the two dead and ordered autopsies for the two humans, which were preformed at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
First responders from Seguin, Guadalupe County and New Berlin fire departments responded to the fiery wreckage and subsequent brush fire.
Firefighters used a bulldozer and water hoses to fight the grass fire and had it under control within about an hour after the time the wreck was reported.
The fire consumed some of the wreckage, but investigators were able to collect the major structural components including the upper engine cowling and portions of the lower cowlings.
“Altitude could not be determined with the preliminary target data,” the report stated. “No mechanical anomalies or malfunctions were noted during the wreckage examination.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB investigated the wreck.
