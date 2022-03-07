After eight years in a jail, a mistrial and multiple denied appeals, a man will spend the next 60 years in prison after a Guadalupe County jury convicted him Thursday of multiple child sex assault and abuse charges.
Seven years after the original trial ended in a mistrial and various denied appeals, jurors convicted Bobby Bordelon, 48, of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a child and two counts of aggravated assault against an adult following a 4-day trial last week.
On Thursday, the jury sentenced Bordelon to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the continuous sexual assault of a child charge, as well as 50 years, 10 years, two years and another two years for the other crimes to serve concurrently, Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn said Monday.
Willborn praised prosecutors Heather McMinn and Jonathan Fischer for their work on securing the conviction.
“Heather and Jonathan put hundreds of hours of work into this case,” Willborn said. “Their effort paired with the work done by Schertz (Police Department) and the Guadalupe County (Children’s Advocacy Center) made it so that this monster will spend the rest of his life behind bars.“
Bordelon committed the crimes Oct. 15, 2011, Oct. 15, 2012, and Sept. 21, 2013, according to online court records. He has been in custody since Feb. 4, 2014, when he was indicted initially only on the continuous sexual abuse of a child allegation.
Bordelon assaulted more than one young victim and it was their bravery that helped seal his fate, McMinn said.
“These young children had the courage to tell their families what was happening to them and the families immediately reached out to law enforcement for help,” she said. “The Guadalupe County Children's Advocacy Center and law enforcement worked diligently to get these children the help and resources they needed. If these children didn’t stand up for themselves and tell what happened, we wouldn’t have been able to help put an end to it.”
During the original trial in 2015, a witness came forward with an additional outcry, which prompted District Judge Gary Steel to declare a mistrial, McMinn said. In the seven years following, Bordelon filed several appeals, all of which were denied, McMinn said.
The prosecutor said she was thankful to finally able to give the family closure.
Willborn expressed gratitude to jurors in the case. It was the panel that helped rid the community of a child predator and hopefully deter others from similar acts, he said.
“This type of sentence should send a resounding message to the perpetrators out there — if you touch our children, you’ll die in prison,” Willborn said.
Bordelon will not be eligible for release until his 99th birthday, the county attorney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.