Firefighters battled a blaze inside a cabinet shop Monday evening as sweltering temperatures soared outside.
The fire reported about 5:45 p.m. at Kitchen By Design, 2460 N. Heideke Street, caused significant damage to one of the business’s two workshops, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
“The southern building — minus some heat and smoke damage — was pretty much untouched,” he said. “The northern building took some significant damage from the heat. So did the breezeway between the two buildings.”
When firefighters from both Seguin Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire and Rescue arrived, they found smoke billowing out of all four sides of the two buildings, Seguin Battalion Chief Frank Hererra said.
“We arrived to find a large cabinet company on fire,” he said.
No one was in the buildings at the time of the fire, both Hererra and Dreiss said.
Due to the nature of the business, crews found a heavy fire load fueling the blaze inside the metal building, Hererra said. The high temperatures outside combined with the heat inside the building had Hererra swapping firefighters in and out to keep them from getting overheated.
The equipment inside made it a little more difficult for firefighters to maneuver through the building with a hose, Dreiss said.
“By no means was it cluttered, they had it set up for their use,” he said. “Overall, they (the business owners) kept the building very clean. There was hardly any saw dust in there. There was probably more soot in that side than sawdust.”
After firefighters got the fire under control, it took them longer to overhaul the storage area to ensure all of the fire was put out, Dreiss said.
Following an investigation into the blaze, Dreiss said it appears the fire started at the back of the building. And while the cause appears to be accidental, it is undetermined, the fire marshal said.
“There are several possible sources that have not been ruled out,” he said. “The fire does not appear to be intentional, it does appear to be accidental in nature.”
The cause remains under investigation.
