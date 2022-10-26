The city of Seguin is inviting community and guests to get together for the love of pecans this weekend.
The annual Pecan Fest and Heritage Days is set to celebrate the city’s favorite nut, the pecan, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The annual event is a salute honoring the county’s top agriculture resource — pecans, said Kyle Kramm, Seguin Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
“This festival is to pay homage and respect to our heritage and our agriculture community, as well as all of the different cultures that helped form Seguin,” he said.
The events will kick off Friday with the return of the Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl. Starting at the gazebo downtown, participants will meander to the participating downtown establishments.
The next day offers various activities across the city.
The Wilson Pottery Foundation is hosting the 19th annual Wilson Pottery Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sebastopol House.
“They’ve got some very unique pieces that were donated to the foundation that are going to be auctioning off that day,” Kramm said. “It’s a good opportunity for them to be fundraising and grow the foundation.”
The event will include a visit from the San Antonio Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sharing history, clay spinning, pottery and Texas-themed crafts for children and more.
Downtown Seguin will play host to the city’s fall market days with more than 100 vendors signed up, Kramm said.
“We’ve got some different types of pecan vendors selling things like pecan cakes, pecan furniture, all sorts of pecan goodies, as well as art decor and jewelry,” he said.
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the town’s heritage and history with tours at the Seguin Heritage Museum, the Magnolia Hotel and Heritage Village.
The event will see the return of the Let’s Get Crackin’ pecan cracking contest, as well as a pair of new events.
In the park, competitors will dive face first into a new, sweet competition.
“Another new activity we’re adding this year is a pecan pie-eating contest,” Kramm said. “We’re still working out the details, and testing it out this year to see how it goes. If things go smoothly, we’re going to grow it.”
Anyone interested in participating in either contest can sign up on site at the information booth before the competitions start.
Middle schoolers will put their engineering skills to the test with a robotics competition at the library.
“A new event that we are excited to have added this year is the Pecan Fest Robotic competition at the library,” Kramm said. “Some middle school teams will be building robots to do some pecan-related actives like cracking pecans.”
The Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center will once again open its doors with vendors and history lessons.
“They’ll have hay rides, a turkey dinner, all of their buildings will be open for tours, and they will have a large number of vendors out there as well,” Kramm said.
Joining the fun and celebrating heritage is Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin with its Feistas Juan Seguin, Kramm said.
“They’ll have a documentary about Juan Seguin they are going to air as well as setting up some of their exhibits inside their building,” he said.
