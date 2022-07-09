GUADALUPE COUNTY — A 15-year-old burglary suspect was killed early Friday while evading police in a high-speed vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph into Guadalupe County, New Braunfels police said
Jenna Vinson, the city’s director of communications and community engagement, said police were called for reports of multiple vehicle burglaries that were in progress in the Rivertree residential subdivision around 2:05 a.m. Friday.
“The suspect was startled by one of the victims and ran,” Vinson said. “Witnesses observed the suspect get into a vehicle and leave the area.”
NBPD Capt. Mike Rutherford said the call came from a resident in the 1000 block of Rivertree Drive.
“The homeowner heard his (vehicle) door close and he went outside,” he said. “He saw the suspect at a neighbor’s house in the 900 block of Lakefront Drive. After the suspect saw him, the suspect fled on foot toward the river.”
Rutherford said a short time later, the suspect retrieved his vehicle, a Lexus parked nearby, and headed out on Rivertree Drive, the only entrance into and out of the subdivision. Approaching officers saw the suspect car, which turned right onto State Highway 46 South.
Police attempted a traffic stop in the 900 block of SH 46 but the vehicle continued toward Seguin at speeds reaching 100 mph as it crossed from Comal County into Guadalupe County.
“The vehicle attempted a right onto Mary Boulevard but was unable to negotiate the turn and struck a metal utility pole head-on,” Vinson said. “As the vehicle began to catch fire, officers were able to remove the suspect, who was unconscious and not breathing.”
Vinson said officers began CPR until emergency medical services units arrived but those life-saving measures proved unsuccessful. The suspect, a 15-year-old male from New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guadalupe County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben, who didn’t order an autopsy.
“The suspect was the only occupant of the vehicle,” Vinson said, adding no officers were injured.
Rutherford said the vehicle likely hit the pole at a lesser speed but still resulted in the fatality.
“From what I understand, the collision spun the car around and it caught fire in the engine compartment,” Rutherford said. “The officers noticed the suspect didn’t have a pulse when they pulled him from the vehicle.”
Vinson said NBPD traffic and criminal investigations division units conducted the preliminary investigation, which closed SH 46 southbound lanes for approximately three hours. She said the road reopened to traffic around 5:15 a.m.
