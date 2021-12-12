Some serious star power is headed to this section of the Lone Star State and with it will come some ups and downs.
Superstar Nicole Kidman’s production company Blossom Films is shooting scenes for an upcoming, limited HBO Max series starring actress Elizabeth Olson in Seguin.
On the up side, the city will get a turn in the spotlight and producers are using locals as extras in the show. As a result, some street closures will change normal traffic patterns in parts of downtown Seguin this week, said Kyle Kramm, Seguin’s Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau director/historic preservation officer.
“We have been working with HBO to try to reduce the impact they will have on our citizens. The biggest impact will be some possible interruptions in their ability to travel Court Street and Austin Street through downtown mainly on Wednesday,” he said. “Ultimately, we hope the benefits of having the production in Seguin will offset any inconveniences created by the project.”
The series “Love and Death” is about “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe,” according to Warner Media. It is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly, according to Warner Media.
Crew members have been in the area for some time and started a lot of the set up this weekend, Kramm said. The majority of filming is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Arlan’s, ZDT’s Amusement Park, Schultz Saloon, the Palace Theatre and Saegert Middle School, he said.
Because the show is a period piece set in the 1970s, filmmakers want to avoid capturing images of more modern vehicles, Kramm said. They created a plan to help prevent that from happening.
Shooting is expected to take place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. with stoppages of traffic for about five minutes at a stretch before cars are allowed to pass again, Kramm said.
The production company requested and received City Council approval for closure of the 100 and 200 blocks of North Bowie Street and the 300 block of West Gonzales Street, he said.
City staff members are working to find alternate parking for people living and working around the sets, Kramm said. The temporary inconvenience can mean a bit of a boost to Seguin, he said.
“In the short term, several businesses will see a bump in sales,” Kramm said. “Already, the crew has been coming to Seguin for months in preparation for filming here and each time they are stopping for lunch or buying items in stores. Additionally, the places where they are filming will receive a location fee that will be some revenue for those businesses and organizations.”
The crew is working all over Central Texas and city officials are happy to see them come to town, Kramm said. “Love and Death” is the first major production to come here in about a decade, he said.
Kramm hopes the production taking place here will mean good things for Seguin’s future.
“In the long term, if the show is successful, Seguin could see a tourism impact,” he said. “Already, we have visitors coming to Seguin to go on the True Women tour. There is the potential that in the future Seguin could work with our neighboring communities that are also in the series to create a Love and Death tour where people will travel to see the sites where the show was filmed.”
“Love and Death” is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2022, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
