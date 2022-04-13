Officials are looking for the person or people who intentionally set a car on fire at a Seguin apartment complex destroying one vehicle and several damaging two others.
Firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire about 8:14 p.m. at Stratton Oaks Apartments in the 700 block of Stratton Oaks, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
Preliminary investigation showed that someone intentionally set the vehicle ablaze, Dreiss said.
The flames that consumed the car caused severe damage to a pair of vehicles that were parked next to it, he said.
“The vehicle is a total loss,” he said. “The other two vehicles sustained significant damage on the exterior and some heat damage on the interior. Both vehicles are rendered undrivable.”
Witnesses told officers they saw a group of juveniles in the area prior to the fire and then running away from the fire, Dreiss said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Fire Marshal at 830-401-2312 or leave an anonymous tip through the state arson tip line at 877-4FIRE45 (877-434-7345).
