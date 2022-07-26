Two people and a dog died Friday evening in a plane crash that rocked neighboring homes and set a field ablaze near Elm Creek Airpark in Guadalupe County.
Pilot Kenneth Francis Chenever, 67, of Guadalupe County, and 45-year-old passenger Jacqueline Nicole Meziere of Natchitoches, Louisiana, were identified as the occupants of the plane, said Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter, who pronounced both dead at the scene. He said a very small dog also perished in the crash.
“I ordered autopsies on both humans,” Hunter said, adding that the medical exams will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the wreck, the FAA said. A single-engine Piper PA-28 carrying two people crashed about 6:40 p.m. in the field near Seguin, the agency reported.
“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” according to the FAA.
The wreck sparked a wildfire that burned hot and fast and quickly began spreading toward FM 467.
Firefighters with the Seguin Fire Department responded to the crash site area where they extinguished a wildfire.
Keri Orr lives on seven acres of land across FM 467 from where the plane smashed into the ground. She said she and her family were shaken about 6:45 p.m. Friday when they heard an explosion and rushed outside to see what happened before she dialed 911 for help.
“It was a loud crash we heard inside our house,” Orr said. “We came running out here. It was a big billow of smoke. It was black smoke and we saw it instantly.”
Her husband Randy Orr said he rushed across the street to try to get to the wreckage but couldn’t fight through the flames. Two people were able to make it to the downed plane in unsuccessful rescue attempts and avoid the flames on their way out, Randy said.
They described to Randy seeing the plane and immediately determining no one could have survived the crash, he said.
“One guy told me it was upside down, the front was completely gone and the tail was out. A back piece was left and a wing,” Randy said. “It exploded on impact. We heard it ‘Kaboom.”
The woman told Keri she was a nurse and was heartbroken by the amount of damage and apparent loss of life.
“The woman cried,” Keri said. “She said no way anyone survived.”
Firefighters used a bulldozer and water hoses to fight the grass fire and had it under control within about an hour after the time Keri Orr said she called 911.
