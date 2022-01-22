In a week’s time, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving care at the local hospital doubled, officials said.
Hospital officials noticed other indicators of a continued surge of the disease, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said Thursday, as county officials also moved to help with additional testing.
“GRMC is currently caring for 26 COVID patients in addition to our non-COVID census,” she said. “The seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalizations is 24 per day and the seven-day moving average for new COVID admissions is six per day.”
A week prior, McCown said the hospital was caring for 13 COVID patients in addition to its non-COVID census, while the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations and admissions were 13 and 3, respectively.
People are still showing up at the hospital’s emergency room seeking COVID-19 testing, against urging of hospital leadership, McCown said. The emergency department is for people requiring emergency care, she said.
Community members seeking testing without COVID-19 symptoms causing an emergency should find other means of being tested, McCown said.
To find nearby testing sites, visit www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx and click on “COVID-19 testing near me” or go to www.covidtests.gov/ and request up to four free, at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.
Guadalupe County officials scheduled mobile test collection sites across the community. The county is setting up a mobile test collection site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Patricia K. Irvine-King Pavilion located at Starcke Park, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said
The county is setting up another site on the west side of the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Cibolo Municipal Building, 200 S. Main St. in Cibolo, Pinder said.
New Braunfels High School’s 9th Grade Center will host a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 for community members at 4150 Klein Meadow.
No symptoms are needed for testing, which will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for the sites will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.