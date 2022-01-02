No. 3. 2 dams fails, construction begins as saga continues for area lakes

Trouble loomed for years with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s aging hydroelectric dams in Guadalupe and Gonzales counties, evidenced by two of the six dams in the system failing this year.
The dam at Lake Gonzales failed after the spill gates were lowered on Aug. 3 in response to rains to allow passage of flood waters. One of the gates at the dam did not respond to “operational efforts” to be raised to its normal height of 12 feet, GBRA said.
The river authority said a tree caused a backup that led to a spill gate failing at Gonzales and that it couldn’t be fixed. Lake Gonzales would remain drained until money could be found for comprehensive repair of the gate, officials said.
A similar situation happened just two months later in Guadalupe County. Following a heavy rainfall that produced a localized flooding event on Oct. 14, Lake Placid Dam failed to return to normal operations, effectively dewatering the lake.
Near the end of October, GBRA officials said repairing the gate at Lake Placid was too dangerous to attempt, replacing it was the best option.
Dam spill gate failures have led to four of the six lakes in the system dewatering. It began in 2016 with Lake Wood, then Lake Dunlap in 2019. Lake Gonzales and Lake Placid dewatered in 2021.
Negative issues ramped up in 2019 with a second dam’s spill gate failures and continued in 2021 as things only worsened and improved in concert.
The previous year concluded on a brighter note with voters supporting creation of water control and improvement districts around lakes Dunlap, McQueeney and Placid. That led into early 2021 with the announcement that a Lake Dunlap dam improvement construction schedule had been selected.
“Everything is executing as planned,” Larry Johnson, Lake Dunlap WCID No. 1 board secretary, said in February. “We’re waiting to see construction start imminently in the next few weeks, that’s our expectation.”
McQueeney’s WCID shortly thereafter followed suit and announced plans for reconstruction, as both had secured funding. Good news continued as Lake Placid-area residents announced plans to receive money to fund construction at their aging dam.
Meanwhile, residents around Meadow Lake early in the year sought a different route to fortifying their dam before determining later in 2021 that forming a WCID might be the best route, but also trying to move forward with a less expensive path to repair spill gates.
Construction began in May to replace failed and failing spill gates at Lake Dunlap, which drained about two years prior after a devastating dam system malfunction.
After Dunlap drained, GBRA and area residents got into legal battles as the authority threatened to drain all of the lakes and residents fought to save them.
One area attorney continues his fight against the authority. J. Douglas Sutter continues to represent lakefront property owners in a suit and, as recently as November, lodged allegations against GBRA claiming lowering of the lakes is what the authority planned all along.
The saga continues with the lake organizations, water control and improvement districts, property owners and the river authority. We all will stay tuned in 2022 for what comes next.
