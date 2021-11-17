An act of kindness by the Seguin Police Department earned recent accolades from a top musician and television host.
Seguin Police Officers Dustin Kincade and Sarah Wallace were featured on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for helping a Seguin resident with donations of food and a refrigerator. In turn, Clarkson aided the department’s cause with a $1,000 donation to the woman.
“We were super grateful for that,” Wallace said. “We were hoping if there was any way we can help the lady out we could and when they made that donation, we were super grateful for it.”
The donation came from Pilot Pen, a long-time partner of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
As originally reported in the Seguin Gazette on July 18, Kincade responded to a home for a welfare check. When he arrived he learned her refrigerator went out and was running out of food. The woman was living on a fixed income and unable to get the refrigerator repaired or buy a new one and afford food.
After spending some time with the woman, Kincade said he felt inclined to help her out and reached out to his co-workers.
The department — officers, administration, civilian staff — all pitched in to donate money toward purchasing a refrigerator.
The refrigerator was donated by the seller after hearing the reason the officers were purchasing the used appliance, leaving the rest of the funds to go toward groceries, Wallace told Clarkson.
Wallace wasn’t sure how their story landed on Clarkson’s desk, but said the experience was good.
“It was super cool,” Wallace said. “She was easy to talk to and made us feel comfortable.”
