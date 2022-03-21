Kingsbury residents are cleaning up the damage after a storm blew through the eastern portion of Guadalupe County, spawning a tornado on Monday.
No serious injuries were reported, from the storm which Guadalupe County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder confirmed was a tornado.
About 5:12 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning with destructive winds at the same the county’s warning sirens began sounding off. At least three homes were severely damaged by the storm, displacing the residents, Guadalupe County Emergency Manager Patrick Pinder said.
“Red Cross was called in to assist,” he said. Homes and buildings on Appling Road and Woodrow Center were among those listed among the damaged, Pinder said.
As of Monday night, Pinder said his office received reports from at least two dozen property owners about damage from the storm, and he expects to receive more.
“We were out this evening tracking damage and ensuring residents were safe,” he said. “We’re going to begin to assess the damage tomorrow morning.”
Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the area, protecting properties including Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and Constable Pct. 1 James Springer’s office Pinder said.
Anyone with damage from the storm — minor or major — are encouraged to report it to the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office by emailing emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us . Be sure to include Name, Address, Phone Number(s), Insurance Yes/No, Damages, Estimated value of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.