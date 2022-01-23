A Guadalupe County man was found dead in a home Friday afternoon after firefighters extinguished the flames that ravaged the house and displaced his family, officials said.
Investigators believe the fire is responsible for the 86-year-old man’s death and are working to determine the cause of the fatal blaze that destroyed the house in the 2000 block of FM 539, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“During the investigation of the fire, it was determined that the resident was unable to exit the structure during the fire,” he said. “An 86-year-old male was found deceased inside the home.”
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Todd Friesenhahn ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death and positively identify the man, Pinder said. The man's body was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.
Examiner’s Office.
The fire marshal said he was unsure what type of pets the couple had but said two pets were unaccounted for after crews put out the fire.
Fire crews responded about 1:50 p.m. Friday to reports of a structure fire, Pinder said.
Upon arrival, crews saw a fully-involved, two-story home and received reports of a possible occupant still inside, Pinder said. Fire crews tried dousing flames so they could enter the home but were unsuccessful, he said.
“The fire crews were unable to gain access to the home due to the structure being fully involved and began suppression efforts from the exterior of the home,” Pinder said.
Crews from New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, Wilson County ESD 1, Bexar County ESD 12 and the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s office responded to the call.
They had the fire under control by about 3:30 p.m., Pinder said.
“Any fire that is in remote areas of the county like this, water is always a factor during suppression efforts,” he said. “With the help of all those departments, the fire crews were able to suppress the fire in a timely manner based on the factors they had.”
The fire remains under investigation, however, it did not appear to be set intentionally or criminally, Pinder said.
