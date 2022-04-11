Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.