Police are investigating an incident in which people in several vehicles reportedly shot at each other Wednesday evening as they drove down a Seguin street, with gunfire striking at least one house and an unrelated car at a local business.
No injuries were reported from the incident that reportedly involved people in six vehicles taking shots at one another, striking a vehicle in the drive through of Davila’s BBQ about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Traeger and West Kingsbury streets, Seguin Police spokesperson Sarah Wallace said.
“Witnesses in the area of the incident stated to officers that multiple vehicles were shooting at one another while driving,” she said. “Further investigation revealed that there were six vehicles involved: a black Chevrolet truck, a maroon Chevrolet truck, a yellow sedan, a blue 1990s Buick sedan, a light green SUV, and a silver four-door sedan.”
Davila’s BBQ co-owner Adrian Davila said he didn’t hear the shots fired, but their customers and employees did. It was one of the restaurant’s patrons whose vehicle was caught in the cross fire while they were sitting at the drive thru, Davila said.
“It was surreal how all of sudden what you see on television happens right in front of you,” he said. “It all happened so fast. It is surreal to me that this actually happened at the restaurant to a customer.”
The customer wasn’t injured, but was visibly shaken by the ordeal, Davila said.
“It was pretty emotional and traumatic,” he said.
At no time were the alleged shooters on the property or in the restaurant, Davila said, adding he was thankful the situation wasn’t worse.
“The safety of our customers, the safety of our employees, the safety of my dad and me going home to our wives, it was surreal,” he said.
A home on Avenue B also hit by gunfire is related to the shoot-out, Wallace said.
“This was a very dangerous and reckless situation and we are extremely fortunate there were no injuries,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. “We believe it takes our entire community to come together to ensure these suspects are identified and held accountable for their dangerous acts. We are blessed we are not working the homicide of an innocent person who may have just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Police are asking residents and business operators in the area of North Guadalupe Street and West Kingsbury Street who have security cameras to call Seguin Police Detective Clint Halbardier at 830-379-2123.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect vehicles is asked to contact police at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.