Police stopped three Seguin residents early Saturday in connection with a pair of suspected drive-by shootings that damaged at least one home Saturday morning.
Having already responded to an initial shots-fired call, Seguin police officers quickly tracked down the suspects after hearing more shots nearby, Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“As officers were processing the crime scene, officers heard additional shots being fired in the area of Stockdale Highway,” he said. “Officers quickly responded to the area and Officer (Justin) Mendoza observed a vehicle that matched the description provided by witnesses from the first shots fired call. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle and three suspects were detained.”
Dispatchers began receiving calls reporting shots fired about 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, Nichols said. Callers reported a blue sedan as possibly involved, he said.
While there, police learned a bullet stuck a home in the 100 block of Rio Grande Street, the chief said.
No injuries were reported, he said.
More shots drew officers’ attention to the area of Stockdale Highway where police stopped a blue Nissan Sentra. During the stop, police recovered a .40-caliber handgun, Nichols said. Officers reportedly located other evidence linking the blue Nissan Sentra and the suspects to the original shots-fired call, he said.
Officers searched the area where the vehicle traveled and found a second handgun, this time a 9mm, Nichols said. Both guns were reported stolen, he said.
The 9 mm handgun was reported stolen in October from a vehicle burglary in Seguin, and the .40-caliber handgun was reported stolen from Washington County, Nichols said.
“We are very fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed by the reckless and dangerous acts of these suspects,” he said. “This is yet another reminder of why weapons should not be left in vehicles and always properly secured. We see too many weapons being stolen from vehicles and no one would want the life-long burden of knowing their weapon was used to harm another simply because they did not properly secure it.”
Police arrested 33-year-old Hector Rangel, 20-year-old Joshua Jaylon Tijerina and a 16-year-old boy with deadly conduct and theft of a firearm. Rangel and Tijerina were taken to the Guadalupe County Jail on Saturday and booked on the charges, Nichols said. They were released Sunday after posting $7.500 bond. The juvenile was detained and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center. Rangel and Tijerina were release
Police have no motive and continue to investigate the shooting, Nichols said.
