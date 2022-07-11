Two people were killed in a fiery wreck Sunday evening on Interstate 10 just east of Seguin.
First responders were called about 6:09 p.m. to the interstate at the 612 milemarker near the U.S. Highway 90 exit for a single-vehicle wreck, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2005 Nissan 350Z failed to maintain a single lane of travel heading west on I-10, just after mile marker 612,” she said. “Witnesses stated the driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle when attempting to change lanes, causing the vehicle to spin out, and ultimately strike a tree in the median.”
Driver 24-year-old Jade Hernandez and passenger 26-year-old Alfonso DelaRosa, both of Dickinson, were inside in the vehicle, Wallace said.
“Witnesses attempted to help the two occupants, however the vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames,” Wallace said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben pronounced the two dead. Next of kin was notified.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were shutdown while firefighters worked to put out the fire and to investigate the collision.
The Seguin Police Department continues to investigate the wreck.
