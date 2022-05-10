Tragedy struck Saturday when two people were killed in a head-on collision on a Guadalupe County road.
A man and a woman from Austin died in the wreck on State Highway 123 South south of Elm Creek Road that sent four others to an area hospitals, including an 8-year-old boy and an adult who were initially in critical condition but upgraded by Monday, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“When the crash took place, they were transported and they were in critical condition,” Mata said Monday afternoon. “They are now stable.”
Precinct No. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Darrell Hunter pronounced Christopher Lee Commiato, 41, of Round Rock, and Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez, 43, of Austin dead at the scene, Mata said. Next of kin has been notified, Mata said.
Among those injured in the wreck were the 8-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, both of Stockdale, the sergeant said. An ambulance took them to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment, he said.
Commiato was driving a sport utility vehicle with Commiato Martinez, and three other passengers, troopers said.
The second vehicle was a Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by the Stockdale man and the 8-year-old boy was his passenger, troopers said.
About 8:25 a.m. Saturday, Department of Public Safety troopers arrived at the scene of the crash on State Highway 123 near mile marker 500 just south of Seguin, he said.
Troopers’ preliminary investigation indicated that Commiato was driving the SUV south on Highway 123 and the Toyota was northbound on the same highway, Mata said.
At some point, Commiato veered into northbound traffic and crashed the SUV into the truck, he said. It is unknown what caused the SUV to cross into oncoming traffic, Mata said.
Seguin Fire Department EMS and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted at the scene of the crash, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate.
