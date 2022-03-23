The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that battered Guadalupe County Monday was an EF2.
At least seven homes were destroyed, and many other homes and buildings were damaged when the tornado touched down bringing with it an estimated peak wind of 115 miles an hour, the National Weather Service said in a report released by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado is capable of winds between 111 and 135 MPH.
National Weather Service personnel surveyed the damage and determined the twister traveled about 7.53 miles, starting in Guadalupe County southeast of Kingsbury and traveled northeast into Fentress, the statement read.
The storm began causing damage around 5:48 p.m. south of Interstate 10 just east of Seguin with straight line winds and large hail, the National Weather Service said.
After the storm crossed the interstate, it formed into a tornado and moved east.
“The tornado crossed Appling Rd. where it took off metal panels from two different barn structures including one barn that lost all of its metal roofing and possibly part of an exterior wall,” the service stated. The tornado next crossed U.S. Highway 90 and moved almost in parallel to Woodrow Center Rd.”
As the tornado continued, it carved out a path of destruction, damaging homes, barns, sheds and RVs; as it bent, twisted and uprooted centuries-old trees , the report stated.
The tornado’s destruction ended when it fell apart after it crossed into Caldwell County near Stairtown, the National Weather Service said.
The damage to homes and property prompted Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher to declare a state of disaster in Guadalupe County Tuesday morning, and asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to do the same. Just after noon on Tuesday, Abbott signed a proclamation declaring a state of disaster for 16 counties including Guadalupe.
“A proclamation certifying that the severe weather, which began on March 21, 2022, produced heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes poses an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Houston, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson, and Wise counties and declaring a state of disaster,” the order read.
Anyone with damage from the storm — minor or major — are encouraged to report it to the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office by emailing emc@co.guadalupe.tx.us . Be sure to include Name, Address, Phone Number(s), Insurance Yes/No, Damages, Estimated value of damage.
