A pair of suspected methamphetamine traffickers found themselves jailed last week following a Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigation into their alleged crimes.
Taskforce members arrested a man and a woman, both from San Antonio, who allegedly had nearly 3.5 ounces of meth and nearly a half ounce of marijuana, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“The Narcotics Task Force seized 97.95 grams of methamphetamine and 12.6 grams of marijuana,” he said.
Members of the task force conducted an investigation that led to the pair, Flores said. They made the arrests about 8:30 p.m. June 1 in the 6000 block of FM 3009 in Schertz, he said.
Officers arrested Edgar Roadas Jr., 32, and Audrey Lysette Hinojosa, 28. Both were booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, Flores said.
Hinojosa had a parole violation tacked onto her charges stemming from a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams, Flores said.
Each remained held under a $75,000 bond on Monday, according to online jail records.
“This case will be forwarded to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office for prosecutorial review,” Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.