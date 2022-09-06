Police are looking for five people they say pulled a teen from his vehicle in the parking lot of a local store, assaulted him and stole the car he was driving Monday.
The incident was reported about 8:46 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
When officers arrived, they were told five suspects approached a Dodge Charger, pulled the 16-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger out of the car and began assaulting the driver, Wallace said.
“The five suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle,” she said.
The driver was taken to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Police located the car in Port Arthur, but continue to search for the suspects.
The Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the robbery, and asks if anyone has information on the suspects or about the crime to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. To leave an anonymous tip, call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or visit guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org .
