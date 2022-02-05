Nearly two dozen people were receiving treatment Thursday for COVID-19 at the local hospital but things were looking better since the start of the most recent surge of the disease, an official said.
At the same time, Thursday’s winter storm caused changes to county efforts to issue vaccines against the disease.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center was caring for 21 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday as well as the hospital’s non-COVID census, GRMC Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said.
“The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests run through GRMC’s laboratory remains higher than pre-surge rates, but has been declining slowly for three consecutive weeks,” she said.
The hospital’s seven-day moving average for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 23 per day, McCown said. She added that the hospital’s seven-day moving average for COVID-19 admissions was five per day.
Hospital leadership continued to encourage folks without serious symptoms to avoid visiting the emergency room for coronavirus testing, McCown said.
“The GRMC Emergency Department has seen a significant number of asymptomatic persons presenting for COVID-19 testing,” she said. “If you have no symptoms requiring emergency care, GRMC encourages you to find and visit testing sites near you by visiting dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing and click on ‘COVID-19 testing near me.’”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center continues to use Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council personnel to help with inpatient increases, McCown said. At the same time, the hospital is providing monoclonal antibodies to appropriate candidates.
The antibodies on hand include Sotrovimab, a new monoclonal therapy thought to work best on patients with illness from the omicron variant, she said.
Monoclonal therapy is administered in a state-operated infusion center at the hospital, McCown said.
“During busy weeks, the center has averaged 25 infusions per day,” she said. “The COVID-19 omicron variant antibody treatment supply is limited in the U.S. and locally, which requires that those at highest risk for hospitalization and/or progression to severe disease from COVID-19 be prioritized for infusion.”
COVID-19 vaccines are believed to lessen severe effects of contracting the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guadalupe County has assisted residents and others in receiving vaccine doses since they became available. The county had partnered with New Braunfels ISD to host a vaccine clinic Feb. 4. But due to the possibility of icy weather and hazardous road conditions, the school district shuttered facility doors on Friday.
The free shot clinic now will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at New Braunfels ISD Academy Street Gym, 407 W. Mill St, New Braunfels.
