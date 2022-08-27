NAVASOTA — Champions are not crowned in August.
That might be the only silver lining the Navarro Panthers can find from the 41-14 drubbing they received Friday night from the Navasota Rattlers. It was the season opener for both teams.
Navasota did not look anything like the team that finished 5-6 last year with a 56-0 loss to Wimberley in the first round of the playoffs. They showed impressive speed and were by far the more physical team in this game.
As for the Panthers, they did not look like the team that came into the season ranked 10th in the state and expecting to compete for a regional title. A defense that returned seven starters got pushed around and gave up three one-play touchdown drives in the first 13 minutes of the game. Their offense sputtered behind an offensive line that looked overwhelmed and committed unforced errors with seven false start penalties.
But injuries did not help their cause. Standout running back Antoine Mebane suited up but did not play. Offensive lineman Paxton Santone also did not play. And they lost linebacker Case Monroe, who Navarro head coach Rod Blount calls “an outstanding leader and an outstanding player,” in the first minutes of the game.
Blount does not use those injuries as an excuse, however.
“We knew they would be a great team and they got right after us,” he said. “And we hurt ourselves in ways that we can’t afford to do against a team with their speed and talent.”
The Panthers were forced to punt after a three-and-out on their first series. Navasota then scored on its first play from scrimmage as running back Deontray Scott took a reverse 73 yards for a touchdown.
Navarro answered that with a three-play, 87-yard scoring drive. The first play was a 31-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Nall to receiver Landry Blackburn. Nall followed that with a 38-yard run. A personal foul call on Navasota — one of four they had in the game — tacked on yardage before fullback Diego Chapa scored on a nine-yard run to tie the score.
Chapa had a team-high 103 yards on 20 carries in the game. The Panthers ran for 248 yards total.
But the Rattlers scored the next three times they had the ball. The first was on a nine-play drive. The next two were on one-play drives with touchdown runs of 38 and 49 yards.
The Panthers’ offense pieced together a 77-yard drive late in the second quarter, scoring on a six-yard run by halfback Colton Chambers.
Navasota put in one more score before the half, however, and took a 34-14 lead into the locker room.
The second half opened with some hope for the Panthers as they forced a Navasota punt on the visitors’ opening series from their own six-yard line.
That set Navarro’s offense up at the Rattlers’ 36-yard line for their best field position of the game.
But two false start penalties placed them in a fourth-and-10 that they could not convert.
Navasota then put the game on ice seven plays later when Scott went untouched into the end zone on a 38-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the night.
Scott ended the night with 225 yards on just 10 carries.
“We knew going into this game he was special,” Blount said of Scott. “He is a big, fast, physical guy,”
That was the only score for either team in the second half.
It was the Panthers’ third straight season opening loss and their biggest margin of defeat in an opener since 1997. It was also their lowest point total to start the season since 1999.
The Panthers have little time to right the ship as they travel to Cuero next Friday to face the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
