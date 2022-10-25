Three people were injured in a fire that damaged an old home on Tuesday afternoon near downtown Seguin.
The woman homeowner and two firefighters suffered injuries in the blaze, Seguin Fire Department Chief Dale Skinner said.
“She sustained some injuries while exiting the home,” he said. “Two firefighters were injured; one was minor and treated on scene. One was transported to the hospital.”
The firefighter taken to the hospital suffered a medical emergency while battling the blaze, Skinner said. The homeowner might have suffered some smoke inhalation and had her hair singed but refused transport to a hospital, he said.
Roland Arellano, who was part of a crew working on a house across the street from the fire, said he heard a couple explosions and noticed that the home was fully engulfed in flames. Arellano saw the homeowner trying to go back inside, he thought to rescue a cat, but he stopped her.
“I pulled her (away) to right here and put her on the grass,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I saved her; I just pulled her (away).”
Neighbor Gayle Blakeman said she ran out her house directly across the street from the fire and saw Arellano and her neighbor on the grass.
“He was holding her back, poor thing,” Blakeman said.
Seguin Fire Department received a call about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a structure fire in the area of Ireland and North River streets, Skinner said.
“We arrived to the 500 block of River Street to find the front of the house fully involved and an occupant who appeared to be injured,” he said. “Crews split between the fire attack and caring for the victim.”
The age and construction of the house caused difficulties in fighting the fire, Skinner said. Some older homes’ construction causes firefighters difficulty in ventilating the fire and digging into the structure to extinguish flames and hotspots, he said.
By 1 p.m., crews were still battling the fire. Seguin Fire Department received help from the Guadalupe County Fire Rescue and called in mutual aid assistance from McQueeney and Geronimo volunteer fire departments.
Gaining control of the fire remained elusive for more than two hours after attempts at extinguishing it began, Skinner said.
The city’s fire marshal was on scene and was expected to investigate the cause and area of origin of the blaze once all the flames were doused.
