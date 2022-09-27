Police say human remains found Sept. 14 in Comal County belong to a Schertz man missing for a year-and-a-half.
Comal County Sheriff’s deputies found the remains of 21-year-old Jacob Dubois in Comal County, Schertz Police said Tuesday morning in a news release.
“Schertz PD Detectives were able to work with Comal County Sheriff’s Department to expedite identification of the remains,” the news release said. “Detectives were recently notified that the remains recovered were identified as those belonging to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.”
Dubois was reported missing on March 7, 2021. His friend, Ethan Beckman, was the last to see him alive and was arrested months later for tampering with evidence, the release said.
“In the following days, police interviewed numerous witnesses, including Beckman, and searched Beckman’s vehicle,” the release said. “The evidence gathered from this investigation led to Beckman’s arrest on March 29, 2021.”
Beckman remains jailed on $850,000 bond.
Police continue to investigate and are working with state and federal law enforcement officers, as well as the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office, the new release stated.
