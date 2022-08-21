Fallen Seguin firefighter Roger “RJ William Dean’s legacy of service to others will live in the city.
On Tuesday, the Seguin City Council approved the renaming of Seguin Fire Station No. 3, located at the intersection of Kingsbury Street and State Highway 123 Bypass as the Roger W. Dean, III Station.
“I am glad that we had a fire station that was unnamed to give us the opportunity to name it in Roger’s honor,” Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said. “I wanted to make sure that Roger’s name will forever be remember and Station 3 gave us that opportunity.”
Dean died on April 23, 2021 following complications to COVID-19, which he contracted while serving the community as a firefighter and paramedic for the Seguin Fire Department.
“He is the first and hopefully the last line of duty death the Seguin Fire Department has ever encounter,” Skinner said.
Dean joined the fire department on July 30, 2018 and quickly found a home, Skinner said.
“Roger fit in right away. It did not take long for him to earn the respect of his peers as a top notch firefighter and certainly as a paramedic,” Skinner said. “Roger quickly made his way to FTO — field training officer — in our EMS program and that was his passion, teaching firefighters about EMS and making sure that they had what it takes to be Seguin Firefighters. He took on that role and he had a reputation of being a great paramedic, teacher and instructor.”
Dean took his job as a firefighter, paramedic and training officer seriously, making an impact on everyone he worked with, Skinner said.
He lived to serve others and made sure his fellow firefighters remembered what they signed up for, by leaving a lasting mark on Central Fire Station.
“Roger took it upon himself one night to secretly paint over the door way at Central Fire Station, ‘non sibi sed omnibus;’ which means not for self, but for others,” Skinner said.
“That was a credo that Roger lived by and we adopted it as our own credo. I carry it … to remind us that what we do is for others, not for our selves. His love of the job was very evident. It’s not what he did, it is who he was.”
Central Fire Station was recently remodeled, Skinner ensured Dean’s words remained.
Now, with the approval of the Seguin City Council, Dean’s story and legacy will live on at Station 3. He joins former Seguin Fire Chief Roger G. MyCue and former Seguin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Gregg, who’ve had stations named after them. Central Fire Station honors MyCue, whose tenure as chief lasted 35 years, and Station No. 2 is named after Gregg, who as a long time member of the department and served as chief of the volunteers, Skinner said.
“Both of those gentlemen will go down in history as legends in the history of the Seguin Fire Department,” he said.
When Skinner approached Dean’s family about the possibility of naming a station in his honor, he said they were appreciative and thrilled.
“My hope is that when we have the actual dedication ceremony, Stephanie (Dean, Roger’s wife) and Roger’s parents will be there with us to share in that moment,” Skinner said.
