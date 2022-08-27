Officials recently completed a deep dive into the reported erroneous destruction of evidence at the Schertz Police Department and determined the situation was bad, but maybe not a bad as originally perceived.
Results of a review into purging at the Schertz Police Department property room showed that evidence was destroyed or co-mingled in error, Schertz Public Affairs Director Linda Klepper said in a written statement.
“SPD had previously identified this processing error in January 2022 and it was believed to have impacted 1,376 cases from 2007 to 2018,” she said. “Upon completion of the review, it has now been confirmed that there were 1,047 cases impacted.”
Of the 1,047 cases impacted, most fell within Guadalupe County’s jurisdiction, Klepper said. However, some affected cases were in Bexar and Comal counties’ jurisdictions as well, she said.
Attorneys in each county completed reviews and determined they will dismiss 12 cases as a result of the error, all of which are from Guadalupe County and are a combination of misdemeanor and felony cases from 2002 to 2013, Klepper said.
The situation is disappointing, Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn said.
“It’s a really big mistake that fortunately culminated into minor problems,” he said. “We have put the old systems back in place and the administration over there is 100% on board with doing things right. It’s a really large mistake with much smaller consequences.”
He plans to have the 12 impacted cases dismissed by Tuesday and then provide details about them, Willborn said. Most of the 12 don’t have named victims, he said.
The majority are for crimes like driving while intoxicated, drug possession and similar offenses, Willborn said.
“Fortunately, there aren’t any homicides,” he said. “We do have a couple felonies that are impacted, two of which are assault on a public servant charges that have to be dropped.”
The Schertz Police Department and city of Schertz worked through an accreditation program to review policies, procedures and more, Klepper said in July when news of the evidence purge began to spread. Schertz Police Department hired a consultant to help improve efficiency in its evidence room, including completing an inventory and purging of old evidence, she said.
Staff members began getting rid of evidence in January, but later discovered they were not following proper procedures.
Willborn sent the department a letter dated Feb. 15 demanding it stop its disposal of evidence. Mark Bane was serving as interim police chief at the time Willborn sent his letter and Chief James Lowery Jr. has since taken over the department.
He said the department will use the incident as a learning tool and a chance to get better.
“We have implemented new protocols and processes that will require county attorney review and a signed court order to be in hand before any evidence is purged,” Lowery said. “Additionally, all department personnel will complete in-house training pertaining to property and records retention. (Schertz Police Department) has also reached out to each of the victims of the 12 cases to notify them of their case dismissal. We will continue to work with our three county attorneys to complete the property room purging that was halted upon discovery of this error, and we appreciate their assistance and guidance throughout this process.”
