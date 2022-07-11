A 15-year-old boy visiting the area from Mexico drowned Saturday while swimming in the San Marcos River near Kingsbury, a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigator said.
No foul play is suspected in the teen’s death, Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“The male was brought to the shore and lifesaving efforts started immediately by two registered nurses that were on location,” she said. “San Marcos EMS arrived on location and took over lifesaving efforts to no avail.”
Family members searched for the youth nearly 30 minutes before one of them called authorities, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. The teen had been floating the river with family when he got separated and went missing, she said.
Sheriff’s deputies got a call about 4 p.m. Saturday for a missing person at Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Witnesses reported last seeing the boy swimming in the river, she said.
Deputies arrived and began searching for the teen. Several other people at the river joined in the search and some eventually found the boy submerged under water, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Once they pulled the teen to the shore, the nurses tried but were unable to revive him, she said.
Members of the boy’s family were at the location at the time of his recovery, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
She said Guadalupe County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced the teen dead at the scene.
