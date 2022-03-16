Police said a Seguin man allegedly held three people at gunpoint last week thinking he caught one of them leaving his home after burglarizing it.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Mark Anthony Navarro on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Seguin Police Department Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed a male later identified as Mark Anthony Navarro with a firearm,” she said. “Navarro cooperated with officers and safely put the firearm on the street when officers arrived on scene.”
Police were called about 2:55 p.m. March 9 to the intersection of South Guadalupe and West Live Oak streets for a report of a person with a weapon, Wallace said. The caller reported a man had pulled a gun on three other people and had them on the ground at gunpoint, she said.
Investigating officers got information from an 18-year-old man who was one of the three on the ground, Wallace said.
The 18-year-old said his friend lives next door to Navarro. The friend told the 18-year-old to go to the back of the friend’s house so he went between the two homes, Wallace said.
“The male stated he got confused on where he was supposed to go and went to the wrong yard,” she said, adding that the teen never entered Navarro’s house. “When he turned to walk back to his vehicle, he heard someone yell at him. The male stated he got scared and ran to his vehicle.”
Navarro reportedly went inside his own home, grabbed a handgun and chased the teen in his truck, Wallace said. The pair had a minor collision, she said.
Next, Navarro allegedly told the three people — an adult and two juveniles — to get out of the vehicle and get on the ground, while pointing a gun at them, Wallace said.
Officers arrested Navarro and he was booked into Guadalupe County Jail. Navarro posted a $20,000 bond and was released Thursday, according to online jail records.
