A mystery presented itself last week when someone on Interstate 10 in Cibolo discovered a severed human leg on the highway.
Cibolo Police Department officers were called to the scene and their investigation seemed to point to the body part being related to a Boerne Police investigation, said Richard Mireles, Cibolo Police Department’s public relations officer.
“On March 22 at about 12:47 p.m., an officer was dispatched to I-10 West for a report of a human leg on the roadway,” he said. “The officer searched the area and discovered the human leg on the 13700 block of I-10 West headed eastbound.”
An officer called detectives to investigate, Mireles said. Cibolo detectives, following their investigation, turned the leg and the investigation over to the Boerne Police Department, he said.
Boerne officials believed they knew what happened to sever the leg and how it made its way to Cibolo, said Chris Shadrock, communications director for the city of Boerne.
“The leg that was found at the 13700 block of IH-10 West is related to the fatality accident that occurred (recently) on Interstate 10 in Boerne,” he said. “Investigators currently believe that when the victim in that accident was initially hit by a black SUV, a part of his body was actually picked up by an 18-wheeler directly behind that driver.”
Officials believe the leg dislodged and fell from the truck in Cibolo, Shadrock said.
The wreck happened about 6:45 a.m. March 22 in the 38500 block of eastbound I-10 near mile marker 538 in Boerne, according to a statement a city official released. Boerne police arrived and found a man dead at the scene, the statement read.
Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Jeremy McGee of Kerrville.
“At this time, it is believed McGee was outside of his truck for unknown reasons when he was struck by a passing motorist,” the statement read. “The driver of the passenger vehicle that struck the victim immediately pulled over and remained on scene. Investigators found the truck McGee was driving stopped on the right-hand shoulder of the interstate.”
The truck’s headlights and right blinker were activated, but not its emergency flashers, the statement read.
Kendall County Precinct No. 4 Justice of the Peace Freida Pressler pronounced McGee deceased and authorities notified his next of kin, it read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.