Seguin police are investigating the death of a man found at the boat ramp under Interstate 10 early Sunday morning as a homicide.
Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti Wallace said 51-year-old Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez of Seguin was found just before 6 a.m. at the boat ramp with multiple injuries to his head.
“A preliminary investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division revealed that Hernandez suffered blunt force trauma to his head,” Wallace said. “Evidence collected at the scene suggests that another party was involved in the incident.”
Officers received a call for a death investigation about 5:50 a.m. Saturday and discovered a Hispanic male deceased, Wallace said.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced the man dead and ordered an inquest into his death.
“There is currently no threat to the community regarding this incident,” Wallace said.
Police have notified Hernandez’s family, Wallace said.
Police continue to investigate his death. They ask that anyone with information related to his death or who was in the area of the boat ramp at night June 10 or in the morning June 11 call police. Reach out to Det. Clint Halbardier at 830-379-2123.
To leave an anonymous tip, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
