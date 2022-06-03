“The threat read ‘gonna shoot this warehouse on June 4, 2022,’” she said.
During an investigation, police identified Angel Ivan Barraza, of Seguin, as the suspect, and he reportedly admitted to writing the threat, Wallace said.
“Due to the threat causing Vitesco Technologies staff to feel imminent fear of serious bodily injury, an arrest warrant was obtained for Barraza for one count of terroristic threat which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter, who set bond at $10,000,” Wallace said.
Barraza was arrested Thursday and booked into Guadalupe County Jail, where he remained Friday morning.
Wallace said the company is taking measures to ensure their employees’ safety.
Additionally, police are taking seriously all threats, Wallace said.
“Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department,” she said. “We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments at 830-379-2123.”
